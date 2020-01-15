US Aerosols Market 2019 | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025 | Latest Research Report by Adroit Market Research

The global US aerosols market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the US aerosols market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global US aerosols market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The competitive landscape of the U.S. aerosol industry is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Akzo Nobel N.V. and S.C. Johnson & Son are some of the top companies present in North America. But they also have a global presence due to their extensive product portfolio and strategies they follow to stay competitive.

Key industry leaders are diverting their attention towards new product innovations, especially in personal care sector, and this factor is expected to promote the U.S. aerosol market growth. In certain cases, leading players are acquiring other players to enter the aerosol market. For instance, in July 2017, Henkel acquired Darex Packaging Technologies and Sonderhoff Group (headquartered in USA), which supplies high-performance sealants and coatings for the metal packaging industry around the world. This will strengthen its adhesive technologies business and improve its product portfolio. The willingness of companies to enter untapped niche application segments are expected to redefine the shape of the U.S. aerosol market over the next few years.

Key segments of the U.S. Aerosol market

Packaging Material Overview, 2010-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Aluminium

Steel

Plastic

Glass

Application Overview, 2010-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care

Household Air Care Surface Cleaners Fabric & Leather Care Others

Paints, Coatings & Adhesives Building & Construction Automotive & Industrial Others

Food

Medical

Others

The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include

Unilever

Akzo Nobel N.V.

S.C. Johnson & Son

Henkel AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Others



