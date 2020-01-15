Swimming Pool Equipment Market (Aftermarket & New Build) | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook | Global Forecast to 2019-2023

The exclusive study on “Global Swimming Pool Equipment Market (Aftermarket & New Build): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)” research reports published research report on added by leading provider ReportsnReports.com

The global swimming pool equipment market is estimated to reach US$14.29 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023. The factors such as booming tourist industry, growing construction activities, increasing urban population, rising disposable income and increasing swimming club memberships are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by rising raw materials prices, seasonality of sales & climate uncertainties and strong competitive landscape. A few notable trends include surging demand for robotic pool cleaners, technological innovations, market consolidations and rising preference for personal pools.

The swimming pool equipment market comprises two segments – aftermarket and new build. Increasing manufacture as well as distribution of ground-breaking filters, pumps, chemicals and cleaners by the manufacturers to attract the pool constructors supported the growth of new build pool equipment growth.

The largest regional market is North America resulting from continuous improvements in production techniques of components needed for the upgradation of the swimming pool by the manufacturers. Europe and LATAM are highly established premium markets where growth lies in production of automated energy-efficient & eco-friendly components. Rising production of components needed for both upkeep of the existing pool structures in France, Spain and Italy benefitted the growth in Europe.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global swimming pool equipment market, is categorized among two different categories including aftermarket and new build.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and LATAM) have been analyzed, along with focus coverage on the United States.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Fluidra SA, Pentair PLC, Pool Corporation, WaterCo and, Maytronics Ltd) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Swimming Pool Equipment Manufacturers

Component Suppliers

End Users (Residential, Commercial)

Consulting Firms

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

