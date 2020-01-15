Sweet and Savoury Spreads Market: New Study Offers Insights for2014 – 2020

The latest report on the global Sweet and Savoury Spreads Market suggests that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period and likely to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by 2029. Further, the report offers a thorough understanding of the overall structure of the Sweet and Savoury Spreads Market and touches upon the current market landscape in different regions.

Food & Beverage Sector Outlook

The cautiously optimistic prospects of the food & beverage sector is likely to endure, amid challenges of public policies that drive attention of companies toward consumer preferences. Leveraging most recent technologies for process optimization and improved productivity continues to remain the prime focus area of the food & beverage industry.

Technology heads forth as the key enabler of better storage, improved quality, and longer shelf-life. Opportunities abound in the food & beverage industry, with the proliferation of online channels that reach a wider consumer base with customized offerings and appealing delivery times. The space of food tech is likely to witness a robust growth, with leading online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon making immense investments on grocery models.

Key players in the Indian spread market are Dabur India Limited, Unilever, Good food group A/S Presently Kiviks Markmav Indústria Alimentícia Ltd is the leading player in the Brazil that constantly launches new flavours such as Mulberry, Blueberry, and Blackcurrant. Some other versions are Ginger, Lemon and Mango chutney. Sweet and savoury market is highly consolidated as various acquisitions are there in the industry such as Hindustan Unilever limited acquired Kissan from the United Breweries Group. In Russia Ferrero is the leading player in the sweet and savoury spread industry. Nutella is the renowned brand of Ferrero. Despite of having only one well-known brand company has strong position in the market due to the strong distribution network, aggressive marketing activities and prominent role of Nutella in chocolate spread market. Ratibor is major player in the jams and preserve market in Russia. Recently Hindustan Unilever decided to separate its spread business into standalone business in order to boost the sale of spread brands such as Flora. Sweet and savoury spreads market in Brazil is expected to show growth with low CAGR owing to the changing preferences of the customers for other spread products such as cheese spreads

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data and projections with suitable set of assumptions and methodology. Research report provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Report covers exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

