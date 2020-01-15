Surveillance Technology Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis Latest Research Report By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Surveillance Technology Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global surveillance technology market was valued at about $27.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $42.38 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2022.The APAC market is the largest market for surveillance technology and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance technology and related services. Surveillance technologies are used to monitor a place, person or object in a particular geographical location. Surveillance systems are utilized for monitoring activities of workers, traffic and potentially illegal activities.

The effectiveness of surveillance technology in reducing crimes is one of the key drivers for the surveillance technology market. This is mainly due to high success rate of surveillance systems based on advanced technologies that help in reducing crimes. Most crimes which earlier depended on eye-witness accounts can now be easily solved with the help of surveillance systems such as surveillance camera.

Integration of cloud-based surveillance technology with edge computing is an important trend in the surveillance technology market. The companies in the surveillance technology market are investing in integrating cloud-based surveillance with edge computing. Edge computing is an advancement of cloud-computing technology which reduces the time required to store and process data.

The surveillance technology market is segmented into

Camera Other Hardware Software &Services

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the surveillance technology market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the surveillance technology market are Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Panasonic, Honeywell Security and Bosch Security Systems.

