Soaring Demand Drives Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

The global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

GTP

Molibdenos y Metales S.A.

Climax Molybdenum Company

Wyssmont Company

Rubamin

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Taizhou Anda Nonferrous Metals

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology

Jiangsu Dongtai Fengfeng

Kunming Titan Technology

Taizhou Best Molybdenum Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity: 99%

Purity: 98%

Others

Segment by Application

Dyes and Pigments

Catalysts

Electroplating

Fertilizers

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

