Smart Shade Devices Market Size, Demand, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts Research to 2027

Key Findings

By the end of the projected years of 2018-2026, the global smart shade devices market is likely to register a CAGR of 63.77%. The market growth is majorly being propelled by factors like growing adoption of motorized shades, their growing application in the commercial and residential sector and increasing IoT adoption across the globe.

Market Insights

The global smart shade devices market is segmented on the basis of technology and end-users. The technology segment includes Ble, Wi-Fi, Zigbee and Z-Wave. The end-user segment of the market is sub-divided into commercial end-users and residential end-users. The residential end-users are the biggest end-users in the global market. The fact that smart shade devices can be remotely controlled or set the functionality through any handheld devices is increasing their adoption in this segment.

Regional Insights

In the global smart shade device market, North America is anticipated to hold the highest share by the end of 2026. The region is blessed with the presence of leading market players. The region has also been at the forefront in adopting advanced technologies like smart solar, smart homes, etc. However, this market is highly saturated. As a result, the highest CAGR is expected from the Asia-Pacific market. Countries such as Singapore, China, Japan and India are emerging as lucrative investment destinations for smart shade device markets.

Competitive Insights

Companies involved in the manufacturing of smart-shade devices market are Springs Window Fashions Llc, Vertilux Ltd, Denver Shade Company, Coulisse B.V, Appeal Home Shading, Btx Intelligent Fashion Llc, Hunter Douglas, Loxone, Lutron Electronics Inc, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc, Somfy Systems Inc, Insolroll Inc, Guangzhou Misdar Shade Co. Ltd, Pella Corporation, and Qmotion Shades.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

