Smart Home Security Market – Insights, Growth, Application, Trends Worldwide By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Smart Home Security Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global smart home security market was valued at about $2.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.37 billion at a CAGR of 19.6% through 2022.North America was the largest region in the smart home security devices market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The smart home security devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The smart home security systems market consists of sales of smart home security devices and related services. Smart home security devices can be connected to Wi-Fi and accessed from anywhere using smartphones, smartwatch or voice. The security devices produced includes devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, smart locks, smart detectors, and others.

The smart home security market is driven by increasing crime rates across the globe. With the increasing crime rates, the consumers are increasingly focusing on safety and security systems especially in residential areas. Smart home devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, and smart lockers are being preferred by the households to be more safe and secure.

The high installation costs of smart home security devices is restraining the growth of smart home security market. Being a relatively new technology, the setup cost for smart home security systems and the cost of other related expenses such as utilities, maintenance, and repair of the technology are high as well.

The smart home security market is segmented into

Smart Alarms Smart Camera and Monitoring System Smart Locks and Sensors Smart Detectors

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the smart home security market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the smart home security market are ADT, Amazon, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Frontpoint Security Solutions.

