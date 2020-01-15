Smart Card Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global smart card market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the smart card market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global smart card market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

Regional segmentation and analysis of this industry clearly indicate that Asia Pacific dominated the global smart card market by acquiring 54.0% of the total volume share in 2017 and is expected to do so over the forecast period. China and India are also majorly contributing to the growth of this market. India is witnessing high demand for smart cards in various sectors such as government & healthcare, payment & banking and telecommunication. Declining prices of SIM cards and increasing penetration of smartphones in the market are major factors driving the demand for smart cards in the telecom industry.

Contact-based smart cards dominated the overall market by contributing 77.0% of the volume share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this position over the forecast period. Contact cards make transaction seamless and secured due to features like PIN authentication required by embedded integrated circuit chips during transactions. This is popularizing the concept of contact cards all across the globe.

Globally, the smart card industry has limited well-established players. These companies are acquiring regionally established companies to increase their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2017, Oberthur Technologies, a global leader in embedded secure elements announced the acquisition of Safran Identity & Security also known as Morpho S.A.S. This acquisition is expected to improve the needs of major industries such as Telecom, Financial services, Security, and Identity. Major players in the market are Perfect Plastic Printing, Oberthur Technologies, Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, CPI Card Group, Valid, Goldpac Group Ltd, MCT Cards & Technology Pvt. Ltd and dz card.

Key Segments of the Global Smart Card Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units) Contact Contactless Dual Interface Hybrid

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units) Payment & Banking Government & Healthcare Telecommunication Device Manufacturing Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom

Asia Pacific China India

Rest of the World

