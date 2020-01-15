Size of Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Will Reach to USD 105,461 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market By Product (Oral and Injectable) and By Distributor (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market was valued at approximately USD 61,090 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 105,461 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2019 and 2027.

A large number of patients affected due to type 2 diabetes can cope with it by making a few lifestyle changes as well as alterations in diet intake. They can integrate the changes with non-insulin tablets. In type 1 diabetes, doctors recommend a combination of medical treatment that comprises non-insulin medicines. The non-insulin diabetes treatment comprises of oral and injectable drugs. Moreover, oral drugs that are recommended for effectively handling diabetes include Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, metformin, and Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (AGIs). The highly recommended injectable non-insulin medicines include Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists as well as Amylin analogs.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-market-by-product

Swiftly surging diabetic population pool to drive the market growth

The prominent rise in the diabetic population base is anticipated to steer the expansion of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the rise in the cases of type 2 diabetes in children will boost the production of non-insulin diabetes medicines, thereby steering the growth of the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. In addition to this, the ratio of patients affected from type 2 diabetes is huge in most of the countries and this will further steer the market surge over the forecast timeline. Apparently, technological breakthroughs will complement the progression of the industry from the period of 2019 to 2027.

Furthermore, development of new non-insulin diabetes drugs like thiazolidinediones, glucagon-like peptide 1 analogs, dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, and glinides for treating diabetes will propel the scope of the business during the period from 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, the strict legislations pertaining to production of new drugs for treating diabetes can decimate the market expansion over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the long process of approving of the drugs may further obstruct the market progression over the forecast timeline.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-market-by-product

Oral segment to dominate the product landscape over the forecast timespan

The segment is projected to accrue the revenue of nearly USD 94,600 by the end of 2027. The growth of the segment is credited to the massive demand for oral products as well as oral delivery & oral administration of the drugs.

Hospital Pharmacy segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue

Hospital pharmacy segment is projected to accrue a revenue of nearly USD 52,800 million by 2027. Huge sale of non-insulin drugs from hospital pharmacies has soared the growth of the segment.

Browse the full “Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market By Product (Oral and Injectable) and By Distributor (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-market-by-product

North America to dominate the regional market growth

North American market is projected to accumulate revenue worth nearly USD 35,090 million by the end of the forecast timeframe. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the massive application of non-insulin therapies for treating diabetes in countries like the U.S.

The key players in this market are 3SBio Group, Alkem Labs., Eli Lilly and Company, Emisphere Technologies, Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A., GEROPHARM, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Luye Pharma Group, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc), Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Servier, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Ildong, and Syneos Health.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/non-insulin-therapies-for-diabetes-market-by-product

This report segments the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market as follows:

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Oral Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors Metformin Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) Insulin secretagogues Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (AGIs) Sulfonylureas Glinides / Meglitinides Biguanides Others

Injectable Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists Amylin Agonists Others



Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: By Distributor Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

Others

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald