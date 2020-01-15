Size of Curriculum and Data Management Market Will Reach to USD 8,939 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Curriculum and Data Management Market By Offerings (Curriculum Management & Delivery Solutions and Communication & Engagement Solutions) and By Application (Higher Education, Corporate, K12, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global curriculum and data management market was valued approximately USD 3,032 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8,939 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.8% between 2019 and 2027.

Curriculum management includes many of the administrative methods involved in maintaining accurate and updated information pertaining to curricular offerings. More precisely, curriculum management is a structured set of events that are devised for evaluation & adjustment of the curriculum. In order to make information easily accessible and useful, protected firms make use of database management systems. These systems help in proficiently handling data and permit users to perform many tasks on the data with ease.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/curriculum-and-data-management-market-by-offerings-curriculum

Burgeoning online education popularity to spur the market surge

The market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period with online education becoming a proficient learning tool for many categories of learners including housewives, office goers, and people residing in remote places. Apart from this, an online education tool is a flexible and user-friendly method of learning. Moreover, the management of curricula of the online education courses with the help of a data management system helps in simplifying the understanding of the course content along with other curriculum activities.

Today, there is an escalating consciousness among the youth about online education. Furthermore, the escalating popularity of online textbooks is anticipated to steer the expansion of the curriculum and data management industry over the estimated timeline. However, the high costs of database management systems & lack of IT infrastructure facilities will inhibit the growth of the curriculum and data management industry over the forecast timeline.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/curriculum-and-data-management-market-by-offerings-curriculum

Curriculum management & delivery solutions to dominate the offerings segment

The curriculum management & delivery solutions segment is anticipated to contribute noticeably towards the overall market revenue share during the period 2019 to 2027. Curriculum designing tools & educational ERP, as well as disruptive systems and hardware support tools, are expected to succor the use of software in curriculum management and delivery solutions. Furthermore, the communication & engagement solutions segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of nearly 13.4 % during the forecast period.

Higher education segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market growth

The higher education segment contributed nearly 52% of the overall market share in 2017; it is projected to dominate the overall curriculum and data management industry growth in terms of revenue. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to the massive use of curriculum and data management tools in higher education. Apart from this, the rise in the quality of higher education is forcing educational institutes for using new & adaptive technologies to reach students across the globe. This will further drive the growth of the segment.

Browse the full “Curriculum and Data Management Market By Offerings (Curriculum Management & Delivery Solutions and Communication & Engagement Solutions) and By Application (Higher Education, Corporate, K12, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/curriculum-and-data-management-market-by-offerings-curriculum

North America to dominate the regional market in terms of value

North American region, which contributed nearly 45% of the overall market share in 2017, is likely to contribute majorly towards the market earnings over the forecast timeline. The regional market growth can be attributed to high penetration of e-learning concepts across schools & colleges resulting in demand for online courses & new learning prototypes in countries like the U.S. This, in turn, will embellish the expansion of the regional market over the forecast timeline.

Some of the major participants in the curriculum and data management market include Eduware, Akari Software, Blackboard, D2L, Kuali Foundation, SunGard, Skyward, Pearson Education, Now Training Ltd., GP Strategies Corporation, Creatrix Campus, and Factor5 Software Pvt. Ltd.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/curriculum-and-data-management-market-by-offerings-curriculum

This report segments the curriculum and data management market as follows:

Global Curriculum and Data Management Market: By Offerings Segment Analysis

Curriculum Management & Delivery Solutions

Communication & Engagement Solutions

Global Curriculum and Data Management Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Higher Education

Corporate

K12

Others

Global Curriculum and Data Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald