Size of AI Radiation Dosing Market Will Reach to USD 1,143 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “AI Radiation Dosing Market By Type of Modalities (MRI, Ultrasound, Mammography, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-ray, and Others) and By End User (Hospitals, Medical Institutions, Diagnostic Center, and Other Medical Groups): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global AI radiation dosing market was valued at approximately USD 112 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,143 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 29.5% between 2019 and 2027.

AI radiation dosing is blend of radiation dose management and artificial intelligence. Radiation dose is the number of radiations that are absorbed by the body of the patient undergoing medical treatment. Monitoring and gauging of these radiations are necessary to lessen the side-effects caused to the body parts due to these radiations and this is predicted to help AI radiation dosing market gain prominence across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ai-radiation-dosing-market-by-type-of-modalities

AI technology facilitates low-dose CT scanning

Since the past few years, radiation dose has been a major concern among the patients undergoing CT scans and being exposed to X-ray radiation from the CT scans. However, the use of artificial intelligence radiation dosing has enabled low radiation dose CT scans and this has helped in reducing the patient concerns to a large extent. All these aforementioned factors are likely to drive the growth of the AI radiation dosing market in the forecast period.

Apart from this, reducing the radiation can also lessen the quality of the image. Engineers across the globe have been focusing and emphasizing on developing effective iterative reconstruction methods in order to remove the intrusions from the images taken during the CT scan. Some of the engineers have successfully developed the techniques and have been successful in removing the interference to some extent. Nonetheless, the deep learning techniques have proved to be more effective for radiologists over the iterative reconstruction systems for getting clear images from CT scans without interferences. It has also been found that the deep learning hybrid image reconstruction method combines low radiation dose CT scan images with neural network techniques to provide images at higher speed as compared to those offered through iterative reconstruction techniques. All these aspects are predicted to enhance the scope of the AI radiation dosing industry in the years to come.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ai-radiation-dosing-market-by-type-of-modalities

Computed tomography (CT) scan to dominate the type of modalities segment

The computed tomography (CT) scan segment is anticipated to contribute to the highest market revenue share during the estimated timeframe. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its massive use in the healthcare sector as CT scans have the ability to offer customized scan pictures of particular parts of the body of the patients. Apart from this, the use of CT scans in oncology, orthopedics, and neurolocial ailments will further propel the segment growth.

The ultrasound modality segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast timeline.

Hospitals are projected to dominate the end-user segment

The hospitals segment is likely to lead the market growth due to the easy availability of funds for the deployment of new services along with the huge pool of patient population base. Apart from this, large-scale awareness about the advantages of early disease diagnosis among the patients along with the knowledge of hazardous effects of exposure to radiation will boost the demand for AI radiation dosing in hospitals. Moreover, technological breakthroughs in imaging modalities will further contribute towards the extensive growth of the hospital’s segment during the forecast timespan.

Browse the full “AI Radiation Dosing Market By Type of Modalities (MRI, Ultrasound, Mammography, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-ray, and Others) and By End User (Hospitals, Medical Institutions, Diagnostic Center, and Other Medical Groups): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-radiation-dosing-market-by-type-of-modalities

The diagnostic center segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of nearly 30.4% during the assessment period.

North America leads the global AI radiation dosing market

Strict laws and accreditation necessities pertaining to reporting & optimization of radiation doses are likely to help the North American market register the highest regional growth in terms of revenue during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, high acceptance of HCIT techniques and strict implementation of dosing protocols to enhance patient safety at the time of CT scans in countries like the U.S. will further drive the regional growth.

Key players in the AI radiation dosing industry include are Imalogix, Bayer HealthCare LLC., and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, among others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ai-radiation-dosing-market-by-type-of-modalities

This report segments the AI Radiation Dosing market as follows:

Global AI Radiation Dosing Market: By Type of Modalities Segment Analysis

MRI

Ultrasound

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

X-ray

Others

Global AI Radiation Dosing Market: By End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Medical Institutions

Diagnostic Center

Other Medical Groups

Global AI Radiation Dosing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald