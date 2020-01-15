Shoulder Arthroplasty Market (Reverse Total Shoulder, Total Shoulder, Revision Shoulder, Shoulder Resurfacing, Hemiarthroplasty) Size, Status, Players, Trends, Shares and Global Forecast to 2023

Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market research report provides in-depth analysis of key manufacturers, demands, market share, size, trends, revenue, price, growth rate, product type, applications and Forecasts 2019-2023.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to reach US$2.40 billion in 2023, recording a CAGR of 7.31% in the duration spanning 2019-2023. The factors such as an upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure, longer life expectancy, rising prevalence of arthritis and increasing global diabetic population are expected to drive the global shoulder arthroplasty market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement and coverage and scarcity of skilled and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include development of shoulder extremities products, rise in computer-aided orthopedic surgeries, rising acceptance of stemless shoulder implants and increasing demand for (RTSA) Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market comprises of five segments – total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty, revision shoulder arthroplasty, hemiarthroplasty and shoulder resurfacing. The global market is highly concentrated with total shoulder arthroplasty and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Rise in rotator cuff tear arthropathy is significantly contributing to the increase in demand for reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA). However, market for the remaining procedural types are gradually emerging, contributing to the overall shoulder arthroplasty market across the globe.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to the development in various orthopedic surgical devices and implant products. A number of new biotech companies are entering into the market to drive profitable growth. Moreover, Europe, is also contributing considerably to the global market growth, majorly in Germany and France. The U.S. and Europe are the highly recognized markets, with the major concentration of total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA).

