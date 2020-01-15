Sdn Orchestration Market 2020-2027: Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Sdn Orchestration Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Sdn Orchestration Market.

Key Findings

The Global SDN Orchestration market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 75.42% over the forecast years of 2018-2026. The market is chiefly driven by factors like substantial growth in internet users and data traffic, growing need for simplified network infrastructure and rising adoption of network automation with network virtualization.

Market Insights

The global SDN orchestration market is segmented on the basis of end-users, components and organization size. The end-users of this market are telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and others. Market components include solutions and services. The large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Regional Insights

The regional segmentation of the global SDN orchestration market is segmented on the basis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world. The North American market is expected to account for the biggest revenue share by the end of the forecast period. However, it is the Asia-Pacific market that is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR by the end of 2026. Growing number of connected devices and increasing data traffic in the region are key factors that are contributing to this regionïs growth.

Competitive Insights

Few of the noted market players in the global SDN orchestration market are Ubiqube Plc, Anuta Networks, Cisco Systems Inc, Zymr Systems Pvt Ltd, Juniper Networks, Qualisystems Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hp), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Glueware Inc, Iphotonix Llc, Nokia Corporation, Cenx Inc, Virtela Technology (Acquired By Ntt Communications), and Ciena Corporation.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

