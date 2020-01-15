Sales Revenue of NIGHT VISION DEVICE Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries
According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Night Vision Device market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.
The global night vision device market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5344
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Night Vision Device Market
Increasing Adoption of Night Vision Devices
Over the past years, the evolution in technology has increased at an alarming rate. Developments in electronics and optics have made it possible to design and develop optoelectronic devices which can intensify images. Further, government organization is focusing on their existing weapons and devices in order to enhance targeting, navigation, and surveillance capabilities of the military. Moreover, increased spending by governments on night vision devices to fulfill the demand for night patrolling, border protection, and counteractions, the global night vision device market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period i.e., 2019 to 2024. Also, the rising demand for automotive night vision devices for use in commercial vehicles is anticipated to bolster the growth of global night vision devices market over the upcoming years.
Segmentation Analysis
The night vision device product market is segmented into camera, scope, goggles (bi-ocular and monocular) and others. Among this segment, camera segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by goggles segment in terms of market share in 2018.
By technology, the market is divided into image intensifiers, thermal imaging, and infrared illumination, out of which, thermal imaging segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global night vision device market over the forecast period.
Moreover, based on application, the night vision device market is further sub-segmented into military & defense, navigation, surveillance & security, targeting and others. Among this segment, military & defense segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the upcoming years.
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In night vision device market, North America is projected to capture a notable market share in 2024. Further, factors such as advancement in technology and high scale deployment of devices in various applications are expected to drive the growth of North America night vision device market. Also, Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of increasing investments in modernization of military infrastructure and is expected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.
Competitive Analysis
The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global night vision device market, such as Thales Group, L3 Technologies, Inc., Harris Group Inc., FLIR® Systems, Inc., Bae Systems Plc, American Technologies Network Corp., Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., SATIR, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and others key players. The night vision device market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.
Segmentation
By Product:
– Camera
– Scope
– Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular)
– Others
By Technology:
– Image Intensifiers
– Thermal Imaging
– Infrared Illumination
By Application:
– Military & Defense
– Navigation
– Surveillance & Security
– Targeting
– Others
By Geography:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Thales Group
– L3 Technologies, Inc.
– Harris Group Inc.
– FLIR® Systems, Inc.
– Bae Systems Plc
– American Technologies Network Corp.
– Collins Aerospace
– Elbit Systems Ltd.
– SATIR
– Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
– Others Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/5344/night-vision-device-market
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Night Vision Device Market
3. Global Night Vision Device Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Night Vision Device Market
5. Recent Industry Activities
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain Analysis
8. Global Night Vision Device Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9. Global Night Vision Device Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
9.4. Camera Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.5. Scope Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.6. Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10. Global Night Vision Device Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
10.4. Image Intensifiers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.5. Thermal Imaging Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.6. Infrared Illumination Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11. Global Night Vision Device Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.5. Navigation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.6. Surveillance & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.7. Targeting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.2.1.4. Camera Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.1.5. Scope Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.1.6. Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2. By Technology
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.2.2.4. Image Intensifiers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2.5. Thermal Imaging Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2.6. Infrared Illumination Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.2.3.4. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.3.5. Navigation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.3.6. Surveillance & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.3.7. Targeting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Introduction
12.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.2.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.1. By Product
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.3.1.4. Camera Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.1.5. Scope Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.1.6. Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.2. By Technology
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.3.2.4. Image Intensifiers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.2.5. Thermal Imaging Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.2.6. Infrared Illumination Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3. By Application
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.3.3.4. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3.5. Navigation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3.6. Surveillance & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3.7. Targeting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Introduction
12.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.4. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.6. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.7. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.8. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.9. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.1. By Product
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
12.4.1.4. Camera Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.1.5. Scope Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.1.6. Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.2. By Technology
12.4.2.1. Introduction
12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.4.2.4. Image Intensifiers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.2.5. Thermal Imaging Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.2.6. Infrared Illumination Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.3. By Application
12.4.3.1. Introduction
12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4.3.4. Military & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.3.5. Navigation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.3.6. Surveillance & Security Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.3.7. Targeting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Introduction
12.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.4. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.5. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.6. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.7. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.8. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.9. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.10. Thailand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.11. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.4.4.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5344
About Us:
KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.
Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.
Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.
Contact Us
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
Read More : https://industrial-equipment-automation.blogspot.com/
https://packaging-news.blogspot.com/
https://life-science-market.blogspot.com/
https://ictmarket1.blogspot.com/
https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/
https://construction-manufacturing-news.blogspot.com/
https://chemicals-materialsmarket.blogspot.com/
https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/
https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/
https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald