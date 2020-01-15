Sales Revenue of NIGHT VISION DEVICE Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Night Vision Device market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global night vision device market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Night Vision Device Market

Increasing Adoption of Night Vision Devices

Over the past years, the evolution in technology has increased at an alarming rate. Developments in electronics and optics have made it possible to design and develop optoelectronic devices which can intensify images. Further, government organization is focusing on their existing weapons and devices in order to enhance targeting, navigation, and surveillance capabilities of the military. Moreover, increased spending by governments on night vision devices to fulfill the demand for night patrolling, border protection, and counteractions, the global night vision device market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period i.e., 2019 to 2024. Also, the rising demand for automotive night vision devices for use in commercial vehicles is anticipated to bolster the growth of global night vision devices market over the upcoming years.

Segmentation Analysis

The night vision device product market is segmented into camera, scope, goggles (bi-ocular and monocular) and others. Among this segment, camera segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by goggles segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By technology, the market is divided into image intensifiers, thermal imaging, and infrared illumination, out of which, thermal imaging segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global night vision device market over the forecast period.

Moreover, based on application, the night vision device market is further sub-segmented into military & defense, navigation, surveillance & security, targeting and others. Among this segment, military & defense segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the upcoming years.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In night vision device market, North America is projected to capture a notable market share in 2024. Further, factors such as advancement in technology and high scale deployment of devices in various applications are expected to drive the growth of North America night vision device market. Also, Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of increasing investments in modernization of military infrastructure and is expected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global night vision device market, such as Thales Group, L3 Technologies, Inc., Harris Group Inc., FLIR® Systems, Inc., Bae Systems Plc, American Technologies Network Corp., Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., SATIR, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and others key players. The night vision device market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.

Segmentation

By Product:

– Camera

– Scope

– Goggles (Bi-ocular and Monocular)

– Others

By Technology:

– Image Intensifiers

– Thermal Imaging

– Infrared Illumination

By Application:

– Military & Defense

– Navigation

– Surveillance & Security

– Targeting

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Thales Group

– L3 Technologies, Inc.

– Harris Group Inc.

– FLIR® Systems, Inc.

– Bae Systems Plc

– American Technologies Network Corp.

– Collins Aerospace

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– SATIR

– Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

– Others Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

