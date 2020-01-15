Radome Market -Global Forecast to 2023

The Global Radome Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Radome Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 1.45 Billion in 2018 to US$ 1.83 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 141 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 78 Tables and 40 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on offering, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Radomes are used to shield radars and antennas inside them and are exposed to very harsh conditions, such as dirt, climatic influences, or bird strikes which makes them vulnerable to damage. A damaged radome can create problems in receiving and transferring signals which can be fatal for its applications.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the radome market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for aircraft in the region. Commercial airlines are procuring aircraft in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region. Moreover, major countries in the region, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing significantly for the design, development, manufacture, and procurement of advanced aircraft radomes to equip their latest military aircraft.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East- 10%, and RoW – 10%

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of radomes offered by the top players operating in the radome market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the radome market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for radome across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the radome market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the radome market.

Target Audience for Radome Market: Radome Manufacturers, Providers or Suppliers of Radome Parts, Manufacturers of Sub-components of Radomes, Retailers, Distributors, and Wholesalers of Radome Parts & Structures, Manufacturers of Defense Components, Manufacturers of Aerospace Components, System Integrators, Radome Associations & Government Bodies.

Top Companies profiled in the Radome Market include are General Dynamics (US), L3 Technologies (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Saint-Gobain (France) NORDAM (US), CPI (US), Orbital ATK (US), TenCate Advanced Composites (US), Verdant (India), and Royal Engineered Composites (US), among others, and the innovators of different types of radome, such as Delta G (US), Kaman Composites (US), FDS Italy Srl (Italy), and Pacific Radomes Inc. (US)

