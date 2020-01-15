Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.18 billion at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2022.

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consists of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices that are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality. Mechanical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves and tissue heart valves are a few examples of prosthetic heart valves.

Major players in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova and Abbott.

North America was the largest region in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market in 2016, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Prosthetic heart valve devices have stringent procedures for approval which restrains the growth of the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market. According to the US food and drugs administration (FDA), randomized clinical trials are required for any medical device, in order to test for its safety standards. Randomized clinical trial is a clinical method of study that involves the separation of groups of patient subjects using random selection. This is done to compare different medicines and treatment methods in a fair manner with no room for bias and also to detect side-effects, if any. However, these random clinical trials take long periods of time. For example, Abbott Vascular Inc. filed an approval application for their mitraclip delivery system in 2010 and they received their approval for the same in 2019.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald