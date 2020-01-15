Programmatic Advertising Market 2020-2025 | FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, SIZMEK, MARIN SOFTWARE, DATAXU, Yahoo Gemini, MediaMath, Adobe Media Optimizer, Quantcast Advertise, Choozle, Acquisio, The Trade Desk and Flashtalking

The global programmatic advertising market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ +3,000 Mn by 2020 end and is projected to reach close to US$ +29,800 Mn by 2025 end. Sales revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of +33% during the forecast period 2020–2025.

People carry their phones with them pretty much constantly throughout the day and keep them beside their beds all over the night. Mobile phones are estimated to create significant opportunity to increase programmatic spending. As the mobile market grows, mobile advertising will be used on a wider scale and there is a greater demand for more sophisticated technology.

Growing digitalization in North America aiding the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market in North America. Almost every industry sector in the North America region is striving on digitalization by adopting digital technologies and devices for innovation in business processes and revenue producing opportunities.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Programmatic Advertising Market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, aiming to help companies identify threats and challenges that businesses may be susceptible.

Top Key Player Profiled in this Report:-

FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, SIZMEK, MARIN SOFTWARE, DATAXU, Yahoo Gemini, MediaMath, Adobe Media Optimizer, Quantcast Advertise, Choozle, Acquisio, The Trade Desk and Flashtalking

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional Programmatic Advertising Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

The major highlights of the global Programmatic Advertising Market research report:

It offers a collection of prime information of the global market

Business profiles of leading key players, traders, and investor

Economic analysis of the global Programmatic Advertising Market

Government regulations and political stability around the market.

Detailed analysis of client preferences and industry awareness

