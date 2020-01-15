Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2020 Trends, Share, Consumption, Latest Technology, Segmentation, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

“Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size” 2018, by Type (Carbon Fiber Filled, Glass Filled, Mineral Loaded, Unloaded), by Application (Automotive, Electronic & Electrical, Equipment & Apparatus consumption, personal care, etc.), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025 “provides a detailed view of historical, current and projected market estimates.

The global polyphthalamide (PPP) market is currently experiencing strong growth and is expected to increase with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2025, with a turnover of 1.56 billion USD by 2025. Increased demand electronics and electricity sectors This segment is expected to generate market growth.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the polyphthalamide market in terms of types and applications, as well as the current and projected market size for the period from 2015 to 2025, 2018 being the base year and the 2019 forecast period. to 2025. Market competition was analyzed on the basis of the broad polyamide market value chain and economic trends contributing to increased growth in different parts of the world. This report also covers the profiles of the main global, regional and local players occupying a dominant position in the market.

Based on product type, the fiberglass segment achieved revenue of $ 606.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow again with a CAGR of over 9% between 2019 and 2025. This segment is expected to grow strengthen mainly Asia-Pacific, due to the rising rate of industrialization and the growth of national economies. Increases in per capita income, automobile production, and the benefits of fiber-filled PPA, such as greater rigidity for injection molding of small parts and use in sports equipment, are other determinants.

Among the applications, the automotive segment had a volume share of more than 46% in 2018 and is expected to increase with a significant CAGR by 2025. Rapid growth in the middle class population and growth in disposable income are a key growth catalyst. The use of polyphthalamide in engine parts due to its lighter weight compared to other materials and its resistance to high temperatures is expected to increase the market demand for polyphthalamide in this segment. However, the rise of electric vehicles can hinder market growth because polyphthalamide is used in engine parts and heat exchangers, and the engine is absolutely removed (missing) from electric vehicle components.

The market for polyphthalamides in North America and Europe is growing as these regions are home to some of the world’s major economies. Europe is one of the main automotive production centers. In the United States, Solvay produces polyphthalamide, which is used in applications such as engine parts, heat exchangers, etc. The Asia Pacific region continues to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of population, economy and industrialization, thus supporting the growth of the PPP market.

The major players in the polyphthalamide market are moving towards strategic partnerships, particularly in the western part of the world. In addition, new product developments and expanded research and development initiatives are helping polyphthalamide manufacturers take advantage of opportunities in untapped regions and applications, enabling them to evolve and improve their product portfolio. Solvay SA, PlastiComp, Inc. and Eurotec Muhendislik Plastikleri San Ve Tic are among the main players in the polyphthalamide market. AŞ, Propolymers, Inc., BASF SE, Arko-Plastic GmbH, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont EI De Nemours & Co., Polyone Corporation and SABIC.

