Phthalic Anhydride Market 2019 Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2029 | Adroit Market Research

The global phthalic anhydride market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the phthalic anhydride market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global phthalic anhydride market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The global phthalic anhydride market is fragmented as of 2017. There are many big players including BASF, I G Petrochemicals Ltd. and ExxonMobil Chemical Holland B.V. with the global and domestic presence. Additionally, there are well established players in domestic markets including China and India such as Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical Co. Ltd. and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd respectively. These players are giving a tough competition to global companies by investing more and opening new facilities and increase the production capacity. For instance, in September 2017, Thirumalai Chemicals announced to open a new production facility for phthalic anhydride with a capacity of around 60,000 tons per year.

The top players in the global phthalic anhydride market are AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF, I G Petrochemicals Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Holland B.V., Polynt SpA, Ostend Basic Chemicals NV, Stepan, and Koppers Inc.

Key segments of the global phthalic anhydride market

Derivatives Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Phthalate Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs)

Alkyd Resins

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

