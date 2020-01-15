Phage Therapy Market 2023: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Phage Therapy Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment”.

The report titled “Global Phage Therapy Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019 Edition)” presents an analysis of the global phage market in terms of value. This is followed by a market opportunity analysis of phage therapy in diseases such as Bacteremia and HAP, VAP and CF Pneumonia. The report also includes the analysis of different phages such as AP-SA01 and AP-PA02 in terms of value for the US region.

Under competitive landscape, players in the phage industry have been compared on the basis of various parameters such as the phage product offered, modification, target, indication and scheduled/ expected time of clinical trial of the particular phage.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intralytix Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., Pherecydes Pharma and Locus Biosciences Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global phage therapy market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Regional Coverage: The US

Company Coverage:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intralytix Inc.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc.

Pherecydes Pharma

Locus Biosciences Inc.

A phage (also known as bacteriophages) are viruses that are engineered with the aim to infect bacteria and neutralize them through mechanisms that happen to be very different from those of antibiotics. Phage therapy is the therapeutic use of these phages for the treatment of pathogenic bacterial infections such as pneumonia and bacteremia.

The global phage therapy market can be segmented on the basis of mode of administration and application. On the basis of mode of administration, the market can be split into oral, rectal, local (skin, eye, ear, nasal mucosa etc.) in tampons, rinses and creams and intravenous. On the basis of application, the market can be sub segmented into human medicine, dentistry, veterinary science, and agriculture.

The global phage therapy market possesses significant opportunities in the treatment of diseases like Bacteremia and Pneumonia. The growth of the phage therapy market is supported by various growth drivers such as considerable spike in antibiotic resistance, improving regulatory scenario, demonstration of improved efficacy and excellent safety profile. Tackling material disruption of targeted phage therapies and bacteriophage product candidates in the event of security breeches is a major challenge for the players operating within the market.

Phage product launch in pipeline such as AP-SA01 (cocktail of three natural (unmodified) lytic phages developed for the treatment of S. aureus Bacteremia (SAB) blood stream infection) and AP-PA02 (cocktail of four genetically-modified/synthetic phages specific for Pseudomonas aeruginos focusing on the treatment of hospital-acquired/ventilator-associated Pneumonia (HAP/VAP) and/or cystic fibrosis (CF) Pneumonia), phage endolysins, technological advancements, fresh research on revival of phage therapy for the treatment of Cholera and bacteriophage T4 nanoparticle based dual vaccine are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report. Complete Report Available: http://www.marketreportsonline.com/787565.html.

