Pearl Pigment Market : Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts 2020

Pearl pigments are special kind of pigments belonging to the group of phosphorescent and fluorescent pigments. Pearl pigments are also known as pearlescent pigments. Pearl pigments have a transparent appearance because of smooth and highly reflective planes. These pigments have a pearly shine when coated with a layer of metallic oxide, in presence of mica. Hence the name ‘pearl’ pigments. Pearl pigments coating provide a vibrant visual impact and enhances special effects. Generally titanium dioxide coating is used in present of fine mica flake for the manufacturing of pearl pigment coatings. Carbon black powder is added to enhance the shinning effect of pearl pigments.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pearl-pigment-market.html

Pearl pigments are bad conductor of heat and electricity; can withstand temperature as high as 800 degree C. Pearlescent pigments has high acid and alkali resistance capacity. These properties make them a preferable choice for coating pigments; they are widely used for automobile coating. The pearly gloss of the pearl pigments provides a new color quality to the automobiles. They are extensively used in the manufacture of luxurious cars and other sport vehicles. The artificial luster of the pearl pigments also finds application in the toy making industry. Pearl pigments are mixed with other monochromatic coating mixtures to prepare pearl light coating.

Pearl light coating is used in the building and construction industry. Pearl light coatings are also being used to manufacture semi-transparent and transparent plastic materials. Printing industry is also a key end user industry of pearlescent pigments. The different colored and lustrous inks used for printing purposes use pearl pigments. Pearl pigments are safe and non toxic for edible purposes so they are widely used for food packaging.

Request Report Brochure @

Pearl pigment was innovated in the later part of the twentieth century. In the initial stages it was extracted from fish scales. However with the development of technology, titanium dioxide and mica flakes replaced fish scales in the manufacturing process of pearl pigments. The largest consumer of pearl pigments is the paint and coating industry. The paint and coating industry accounts for more than half of the market share of pearl pigments by volume. The printing industry is the next largest consumer of pearl pigments. Although North America is the largest market for pearlescent pigments, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for pearl pigments.

Some of the key manufacturers of pearl pigments are Millennium Chemicals, Inc., BASF SE, Heubach GmbH, L’Arca Srl and The Dow Chemical Company.