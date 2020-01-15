Pea Starch Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Pea Starch Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Pea Starch Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Pea Starch Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Pea Starch in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Pea Starch Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Pea Starch Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

The global pea starch market is growing, some of the key players in the market include DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Emfood Trading BV, American Key Food Products, AM Nutrition, Roquette America, Inc., Emsland Group, Vestkron Milling, COSUCRA, Axiom Foods Inc. and others. More companies are taking interest to invest in the pea starch market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Pea Starch has a large application in various industries and hence have an increasing demand across the globe. Many of the key players are investing in the R&D department in order to develop the innovative pea starch products and increase their market presence. With increasing ‘Health and Wellness’ as well as ‘Go Natural and Organic’ trend, manufacturers are trying to introduce a healthier product in order to increase sales in the market. With the increasing demand, the opportunities for market participants in the market for pea starch are to increase.

Global Pea Starch Market: Regional Outlook

The global pea starch market can be regionally segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are currently supposed to be the key regions in the global pea starch market and are expected to grow during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth in demand owing to raise the demand for processed food from India, China, and Japan.

