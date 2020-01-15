Operating Room Management Market Solutions, Delivery Mode, Development Status to 2027 – BD, Cerner, General Electric, McKesson, STERIS, Picis Clinical, Omnicell, Getinge, Richard Wolf, Surgical Information

Sameer Joshi

Operating Room Management Market Analysis to 2027

The “Global Operating Room Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The global operating room management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global operating room management market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, delivery mode, and end user. Based on component, the market is classified as, software and services. The market is segmented based on solutions such as, operating room scheduling solutions, operating room supply management solutions, anesthesia information management systems, data management and communication solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is categorized as, on-premise solutions, web-based solutions and cloud-based solutions. Based on end user, the operating room management market is categorized as, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Region-wise Contribution

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the operating room management market in the coming years, owing to large number of operation procedures in hospitals in the United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to investments & reforms to modernize the healthcare system in emerging nations such as China and Japan.

The Report analyzes factors affecting operating room management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the operating room management market in these regions.

Detailed SWOT Analysis And Strategies

The Report also includes the profiles of key operating room management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the operating room management market include, BD, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, STERIS plc. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Getinge AB, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Surgical Information Systems among others.

