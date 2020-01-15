Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Demand, Scope, Industry Strategy to 2027 – BIOCON, CELLTRION, DR. REDDY’S, AMGEN, PFIZER, INTAS, SANDOZ, TEVA, MYLAN N.V., BIOCAD

Sameer Joshi

Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The Market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

The oncology biosimilars market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oncology biosimilars market based product, cancer type, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall oncology biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America dominated the oncology biosimilars market in 2017, owing to the rapid approval of biosimilars by US FDA. Moreover, various market players in the US and Canada have robust pipeline of biosimilars that are expected to be soon approved suggesting high growth rate of the region in the coming years. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Rising government initiatives for incorporating cost-efficient treatment options for various type of cancer in middle and low income economies of the region are expected to be the driving factors for Asian growth.

The oncology biosimilars market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The oncology biosimilars market report also includes the profiles of key oncology biosimilars companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

