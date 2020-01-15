New Study : Dental Laboratories Market Future Demand Analysis 2019 – 2027

Dental Laboratories Market Growth Insights 2019-2027:

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Equipment, Prosthetics and Application.’ The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental laboratories market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The dental laboratories market majorly consists of players such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products Inc, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., PLANMECA OY and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

The dental cosmetic industry has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The cosmetic dentistry aims to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other esthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for prosthetic dental products and their accessories. Dental implants are usually associated with seniors. However, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Aside from the functionality it provides, dental implants also go well with the trend of natural-looking teeth and can last as long as your regular teeth.

The global dental laboratories market, based on application, has been segmented into restorative, endodontic implants and orthodontic segments. In 2018, the restorative segment held the largest share of the market. However, the endodontic implants segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to unhealthy oral habits and rising dental diseases. The rise in the demand for dental implants are likely to increase the market for dental laboratories market during the forecast period.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Dental Laboratories market based on products and applications. The report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

