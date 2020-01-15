Microsuspension PVC (PSR) Market – Global Industry Development, Forecasts, Research, Analysis And Market Status 2019-2024



Microsuspension PVC, also known as PVC paste resin or PSR, is a fine grade PVC produced according to the so-called emulsion or microsuspension processes. PSR PVC is used in a diverse arrange of industries, including construction, consumer goods, industrial material, automoive, and stationary and toys. The analysts forecast the global microsuspension pvc market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microsuspension pvc for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the microsuspension pvc sales volume and revenue.

Geographically, the global microsuspension pvc market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the microsuspension pvc market is segmented into:

– Construction

– Consumer Goods

– Industrial Material

– Automotive

– Toys

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global microsuspension pvc market are:

– Hanwha Group

– Kaneka Corporation

– Kem One SASU

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Sanmar Group

– Shandong Blue Sail Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.)

– Thai Plastic and Chemicals PCL.

– Tosoh Corporation

– VESTOLIT GmbH (Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.)

– Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG

– Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global microsuspension pvc market.

– To classify and forecast global microsuspension pvc market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global microsuspension pvc market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global microsuspension pvc market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global microsuspension pvc market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global microsuspension pvc market.



The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of microsuspension pvc

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to microsuspension pvc

