Microcarrier Market by Equipment (Bioreactor, Culture Vessels, Cell Counter, Filtration System) Microcarriers (Cationic, Collagen, Protein coated) – Global Forecast to 2023

The Global Microcarrier Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 180 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Microcarriers Market is projected to reach US$ 1.61 Billion by 2023 from US$ 1.20 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0%. This report spread across 180 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 150 Tables and 34 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Microcarrier Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Based on Product, the microcarriers market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment market is further segmented into bioreactors, culture vessels, cell counters, filtration devices, and accessories. The consumables market is sub segmented into media, reagents, and microcarrier beads. The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous consumption of various microcarrier beads, media, and reagents for different culture processes and applications is the key factor supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is segmented into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications.The cell therapy segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for stem cell therapies and the need for scaling-up the production of stem cells.

The US accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market. However, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Increasing initiatives for discovery-based research activities are likely to boost the growth of the microcarriers market in China during the forecast period.

Target Audience for Microcarrier Market:

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies Manufacturers of culture equipment and media Manufacturers of microcarrier beads Contract research organizations Life science research institutes Venture capitalists Research and consulting firms

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the microcarriers market. This report analyzes the market by product, application, end user, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends and new product launches in the microcarriers market Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets for microcarriers Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing regions, recent developments, and investments in the microcarriers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products, of the leading players in the microcarriers market

