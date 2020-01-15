Laser markable labels Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 – 2029

New Study on the Laser markable labels Market by FMI

Future Market Insights recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Laser markable labels Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Laser markable labels Market.

As per the report, the Laser markable labels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Laser markable labels , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Laser markable labels Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Laser markable labels Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Laser markable labels Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Laser markable labels Market:

What is the estimated value of the Laser markable labels Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Laser markable labels Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Laser markable labels Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Laser markable labels Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Laser markable labels Market?

Key Players

Some of the key players in the laser markable labels market are as follows:

Brady Corporation

3M Company

Camcode Division of Horizons Incorporated

CCL Industries

Horizons Inc.

Laser markable labels: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the laser markable labels market are as follows:

On February 2017, CCL Industries acquired Innovia, a leading global producer of specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface engineered BOPP films for label, packaging and security applications. Also, In January 2016, Label Art Ltd. and Label Art Digital Ltd. (collectively “LAL”), privately owned companies with common shareholders, based in Dublin, Ireland, for approximately $13.6 million.

In 2017, 3M completed the acquisition of Scott Safety – a premier safety solutions company.

On 26 July 2017, Brady a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced that its brand protection business has purchased the SWIFT foil saver and hologram unit from Pantec GS Systems. The SWIFT unit will be used to meet an increasing demand in anti-counterfeiting labeling solutions from Brady’s customers.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global Laser markable labels market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with Laser markable labels market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Laser markable labels market segments and geographies

Laser markable labels: Report Highlights

A detailed overview of the parent market of laser markable labels market.

Changing market dynamics in the laser markable labels industry

In-depth segmentation of laser markable labels market

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in laser markable labels market

Competitive landscape

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

