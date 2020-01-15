Know Which Automobile Modification Market Segments May Suffer as Consumer Confidence Takes a Hit

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automobile Modification’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Brabus (Germany),eMpower Automotive (United States),AC Schnitzer (Germany),Ruf Automobile GmbH (Germany),Valmet Automotive (Finland),Richtersport Ltd (United Kingdom),Shelby American inc. (United States),Toyota Racing Development (Japan),ABT Sportsline (Germany),RMA Group (Thailand)

Automobile modification means customizing the automobile according to owners’ preferences and style sense or modify the appearance of the car. The modification can also be the replacing, adding or removing the parts of automobile or systems which can completely change the appearance and functions of the car. Automobile modification is done on the basis of performance, functional and aesthetic or appearance according to the licensed travel agency (LTA’s) guidelines which state the modifications that do not need the LTA’s approval (bumper, car seats, in-vehicle entertainment system, etc), modifications which need LTA’s approval (engines, exhaust systems, superchargers or turbochargers etc) and then there are some modifications which are not allowed (air horns, chassis, increasing engine capacity, etc).

Market Segmentation

by Type (Performance Modification (Turbocharger or Supercharger, ECU Remapping, Nitrous, Others), Functional Modification (Satellite Navigation System, Air Conditioning, Others), Aesthetic or Cosmetic Modification (Body Kits, Paint Jobs, Lights, Others)), Automobile (Classic Cars, Sports Cars, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Surging Demand for Personalised Registration Plates in Automobile Modification Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Second Hand Automobiles Calls for Modifications to Ensure Safety

Changing Preferences and Automobile Trends will Increase the Modification Market

Restraints:

Stringent Regulatory Factors Associated with Automobile Modification

High Cost Involved with Modification of Automobile

Opportunities:

Emerging Demand for Automobile Modification from Developing Countries

Growing Automotive Enthusiasts will Boost the Automobile Modification Market

Challenges:

Safety Related Risk Due to Improper Installation of Parts and Modification Might Affect the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Automobile Modification market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Automobile Modification various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Automobile Modification Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Automobile Modification Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Automobile Modification Revenue by Type

Global Automobile Modification Volume by Type

Global Automobile Modification Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Automobile Modification Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automobile Modification market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automobile Modification market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automobile Modification market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

