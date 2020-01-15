Internet Of Things (Iot) Integration Market To Record Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Internet Of Things (Iot) Integration Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Internet Of Things (Iot) Integration Market.

Key Findings

Global Internet of things (IoT) Integration market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 34.93% during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The market is primarily driven by a growing need for data consistency, shifting goals of partner agreements of IoT vendors and increased traction for risk mitigation.

Market Insights

The segments for global IOT integration market are classified by services, by organization size, and by end-users. The services include application management services, advisory services, database and block storage management services, third-party API management services, device and platform management services, testing services, service provisioning and directory management services, system design and architecture services, infrastructure and workload management services, and network protocol management services. The organization size varies from small and medium enterprises to large enterprises. The end-users for the market include smart transportation, logistics and telematics, energy and utilities, smart retail, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart healthcare, and smart building and home automation.

Regional Insights

Region wise, the market is fragmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is showing significant development due to government initiatives like ï?Make in China 2025ïÓ and ï?Digital India.ïÓ Such initiatives are aimed at increased intelligent manufacturing. The region of North America, however, dominated the global market in 2017. Its market growth is chiefly driven by increasing digitalization, the emergence of smart cities, and growing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Competitive Insights

Allerin, Accenture Plc, Atos Se, Capgemini Se, Ayla Networks Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mulesoft Inc, Meshed Group, NTT Data Corporation, Smartbear Software, Phitomas, Softdel, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Wipro Limited and Tibbo Systems are some of the players engaged in this market.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

