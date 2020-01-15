Horse chestnut seed extract Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2027

Study on the Horse chestnut seed extract Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Horse chestnut seed extract Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Horse chestnut seed extract Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Horse chestnut seed extract Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Horse chestnut seed extract in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

major players of dietary supplement are including the horse chestnut seed extract to their product portfolio which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Segmentation

Global horse chestnut seed extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form, horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of nature, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic Horse chestnut seed is expected to draw a significant attention among health-conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently, act as a driving tool for the growth of global Horse chestnut seed market. On the basis of the distribution channel, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment can be further sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, pharmacy stores, online retail, and others. Among all the segment online retail is anticipated to exhibit a significantly higher growth attributed to increasing adoption of shopping through e-commerce websites especially among millennials across the globe.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Dynamics

Hectic lifestyle among the individuals across the globe has resulted in lifestyle-related diseases and disorders such as obesity which itself is related to cause an array of another problem. Apart from heredity, one of the prime cause for varicose vein is obesity and according to Chicago Vein Institute, more than 35 million people are suffering from it in the U.S. only, hence there is an increasing demand from consumers for herbal medicines which is anticipated to supplement the growth of global horse chestnut seed extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, horse chestnut seed extract can also be used to treat a multitude of the problem, most notably itching, skin disorders, inflammation, infertility etc. which is also anticipated to boost the growth of horse chestnut market over the forecast period. However, low market penetration in many countries of APAC, MEA and Latin America coupled with low consumer awareness is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in near future. Furthermore, if the extract is not processed properly, the resulting product can be toxic due to the presence of glycosides which can weaken the trust among the consumer and is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, Horse chestnut seed extract market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On analyzing the Horse chestnut seed extract market at the global level, Europe is expected to dominate the horse chestnut seed extract market attributed to higher production, and consumption due to high shelf visibility of horse chestnut seed based products in retail chains as horse chestnut seed extract is being used traditionally. North America is anticipated to show a swift growth over the forecast period owing to increasing trend of herbal remedies among the consumers followed by APAC region. Latin America and MEA region are anticipated to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Horse chestnut seed extract Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Horse chestnut seed extract market include Alchem International Pvt. Ltd, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Bio Botanica, Inc., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A, Euromed S.A, Naturex S.A., Mountain Rose Inc. Sabinsa Corporation, and other regional players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

