High Brightness (HB) LED Market Analysis, Key Players, Top Regions, Outlook, Growth-Opportunities, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

Global High Brightness (HB) LED Market Size by Application Overview

The high brightness (HB) LED market current value is USD 16.65 billions and is predicted to grow to USD 29.44 billions during the forecast period. It is a product known for its high luminosity and preferred than traditional LED Lights. This is mainly due to its feature of low power absorption and less heat radiation. The market is growing due to the need for better equipment and machine benefits like longer working life span and better efficiency along with the option of maintaining the light intensity. Furthermore the demand for HB-LEDs is growing in applications like portable appliance, large display screens and backlighting has grown and hence the market growth. Another factor influencing the market growth is the growing awareness and environmental concern, causing further increase in demand.

As opposed to the traditional fluorescent lamps, LED lights lack mercury which is a hazardous element. Though, there are some poisonous substance present in LED light, but is in less quantity and considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fluorescent lamps.

The working of the HB-LED lamps is depended on the atmospheric temperature, and if exposed to constant high temperature it might cause damage to the surroundings and the light setup. The cost required for setup of relevant plant and systems is high. These are some of the factors that are influencing the market and hampering its growth.

The global high brightness (HB) led market is segmented on the criteria of application and region. Segmentation on the basis of application is done as Automotive, General Lighting, Signals and Signage, and Consumer Electronics. Among the various types, consumer electronics is the largest market segment, due to high utility in automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, and other similar electronic devices. The lighting segment is growing due to increased number of new infrastructure being developed and corresponding need for better lighting systems. There is a huge requirement of HB-LED’s in buildings, hospitals, colleges, malls and similar other such places. These lights are widely used in signals and signage across the cities. The growing traffic in developing countries has further increased the need of effective signage and signals.

The global high brightness (HB) led market is segmented on the basis of region as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions. Among the various regions, the Asia Pacific has the largest market share, this is due to high demand in the consumer sector and the growing number of consumers. Both developing and developed countries like India, China, Japan and Korea contribute to the market growth. Similarly the region of North America is expected to grow during the period due to the cost-effective feature of the same. The government officials of United States are currently supporting research and development in the field of High brightness LED markets due to its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.

The key market players of global high brightness (HB) led market are Nichia Corporation, Moritex Corporation, Philips Inc, Osram Opto Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Epistar Corp, Toyoda Gosei and similar others. The report studies the various factors influencing the market does an in depth study of various segments.

Key segments of the global high brightness (HB) LED market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Automotive

General Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Signals and Signage

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America & Middle-East Africa (LAMEA)

What does the report include?

The study on the global high brightness (HB) LED market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and value chain analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

