Here’s Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for Instant Adhesives Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Instant Adhesives’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),H.B. Fuller (United States),Huntsman Corporation (United States),3M Company (United States),Bostik SA (France),Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan),Pidilite Industries (India),Permabond LLC (United States),Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC (United States),Franklin International (United States),LORD Corporation (United States),Master Bond Inc. (United States),Parson Adhesives, Inc. (United States)

Instant adhesives are also called as a cyanoacrylate adhesive, used for the fast and reliable bonding process. The instant adhesives are more effective at room temperature. The growing use of instant adhesives in the transportation and medical sector is boosting the market. Also, properties such as fast curing and excellent bonding strength are responsible for the high demand for instant adhesives. Additionally, increasing advancement and innovation in green adhesives technology is supplementing the growth of the market. However, continuously fluctuation in the prices of raw material, intense competition in the Chinese market, high cost of instant adhesive unlike other types of adhesives and less durability of instant adhesives have been limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing use of instant adhesives for miniaturization and automation in the electronics sector and increasing mega construction project across the globe will drive the market in the forecasted year

Market Segmentation

by Application (Industrial, Electronics, Medical, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Others (Signage Graphics, Sporting Goods)), Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate (Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Methyl Cyanoacrylate, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate), Epoxy-Based (Cold Cure, Heat Cure)), Substrate (Metal (Steel, Aluminum, Others), Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composites, Others), Curing Process (Conventional Instant Adhesives, Light-Cured Instant Adhesives)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Advancement and Innovation in Green Adhesives Technology

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand from the Asian Countries due to Growing Use of Instant Adhesives in Transportation and Healthcare Industry

Growing Demand for Instant Adhesives due to Fast Curing and Excellent Bonding Strength

Restraints:

Continuously Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material

Intense Competition in Chinese Market

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Rapidly Growing Construction Industry across the Globe

Growing Use of Instant Adhesives for Miniaturization and Automation in the Electronics Sector

Challenges:

High Cost of Instant Adhesive unlike Other Type of Adhesives

Less Durability of Instant Adhesives Limiting the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Instant Adhesives market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Instant Adhesives various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

