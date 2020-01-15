Growth Insights Of Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market (2020-2027) || AgroFresh, DECCO – UPL., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation

Post-harvest is a process that combines the use of different unit operations that take place after harvesting. Post-harvest treatment for fresh fruit, vegetables, and root crops are done to keep the product clean, avoid moisture loss, slow down undesirable chemical changes. It also helps to avoid physical damage such as bruising, to delay spoilage. It largely determines the final quality of a crop, whether it is for fresh consumption, or used as an ingredient in a processed food product.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Post-harvest Treatment market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are AgroFresh, DECCO – UPL., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, FOMESA FRUITECH, JBT Corporation, Nufarm, Pace International, LLC, Syngenta AG, Xeda International SA

Increasing demand for exotic fruits & vegetables across the globe is driving the need for post-harvest treatment market. Furthermore, the growth of fresh fruits & vegetable industry worldwide is also projected to influence the post-harvest treatment market significantly. Moreover, the increasing rate of post-harvest losses of fruits & vegetables is expected to fuel the post-harvest treatment market in the upcoming time. Growing consumer demand for organic fruits & vegetables in the developed countries is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of post-harvest treatment market with detailed market segmentation by application, type and geography. The global post-harvest treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading post-harvest treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Coatings

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers

By Application

Fruits

Vegetables

The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into coatings, ethylene blockers, cleaners, fungicides, sprout inhibitors and sanitizers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global post-harvest treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The post-harvest treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting post-harvest treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the post-harvest treatment market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Post-harvest Treatment Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

