Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

A greenhouse is a composition with walls and roof made chiefly of transparent material, such as glass, in which plants needing regulated climatic conditions are grown. These structures differ in size from small sheds to industrial-sized buildings. A miniature greenhouse is known as a cold frame. The interior of a greenhouse exposed to sunlight becomes significantly warmer than the external ambient temperature, protecting its contents in cold weather. The primary crops produced in greenhouses include pepper, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, herbs, and strawberry.

The worldwide “Greenhouse Horticulture Wheel Market” statistical surveying report is an inescapable research report that contacts the most imperative parts of the Greenhouse Horticulture Wheel platform that is important to be gotten a handle on by an expert or even a layman.

The global Greenhouse Horticulture Market size is estimated at – – – million USD with a CAGR – -% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach – – – Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR – -% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Greenhouse Horticulture by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/contactus/requestsample/848322

By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]

[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Access PDF Version of this Report at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/reportdetail/848322/Global-Greenhouse-Horticulture-Market-Analysis-2015-2019-and-Forecast-2020-2025

We Also Provide Customized Report Based On Specific Client Requirement (Contact Our Sales Team)

For more information let’s connect: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald