Global Wireless Charging Market 2019 – 2024

Wireless Charging is the transmission of electrical power from a power source to a receiving device without any physical connections. It delivers a number of benefits to users like preventing electric shocks due to the power cord connection?s contacts, and increase the convenience and ubiquity for the charging of everyday devices. In general, there are three types of wireless charging technologies currently existing; radio frequency-based wireless charging, electromagnetic induction and resonant wireless charging.

Scope of the Report:

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2016. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Other sectors, such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and defense are also expected to spur industry growth as end-users have exhibited a tendency towards minimizing the hassles of wires for powering various devices. This is relatively a new industry and currently is in its growth phase. Heavy investments are being made by key industry participants on R&D activities to enhance existing features and functionalities. A major focus is on improving the power transmission range that can facilitate charging of devices wirelessly over long distances.

The worldwide market for Wireless Charging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wireless Charging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

WiTricity

Qualcomm

PowerbyProxi

IDT

Semtech

Powermat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Receiver, Transmitter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Consumer Electronics, Vehicles & Transport, Medical Devices & Equipment, Others

