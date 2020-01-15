Global Vacuum Truck Market 2019 – 2024| Top Key Players Analysis Like Federal Signal, K&E, Vac-Con, KOKS and Others

Vacuum truck, also known as vacuum loader or vacuum tanker, is a tank truck with a heavy duty vacuum designed to pneumatically load solids, liquids, sludge or slurry through suction lines typically 2-4″ in diameter with 3″ being the norm and then transport the load to an appropriate place for disposal or re-use.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822598

Scope of the Report:

The global vacuum truck industry mainly concentrates in North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is Federal Signal, whose revenue is $ 1148.82 million in 2017, accounts for 13.03% of total revenue market.

The vacuum truck is mainly used in industrial, excavation and municipal field. The application market share of industrial and excavation is up to 64% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vacuum truck manufacturers. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vacuum truck industry.

The widely application of vacuum truck promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vacuum truck market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. The rental companies form a large customer segment for the vacuum truck market. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Vacuum Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 1150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Federal Signal

K&E

Vac-Con

KOKS

Sewer Equipment

GapVax

Cappellotto

Heli

Vacall Industries

Keith Huber

Rivard

Hi-Vac

Aerosun

Super Products

AFI

Amphitec

Disab

Chengli

Ledwell

Foton

Dongzheng

XZL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Liquid Suctioning Only, Liquid and Dry Suctioning, High Velocity

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Industrial, Excavation, Municipal, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum Truck product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vacuum Truck, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacuum Truck in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vacuum Truck competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vacuum Truck breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vacuum Truck market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum Truck sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald