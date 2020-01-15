Global Travelers Vaccines Market 2019 – 2024

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.

Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation.

In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822417

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%.

Travelers Vaccines are application in Tourists, Students, Workers and others. The most of Travelers Vaccines is Tourists, and the market share of that is about 44.41 % in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.41% in 2016. And Asia Pacific in the third largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 18.09%.

The worldwide market for Travelers Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Travelers Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck

Pfizer

CNBG

Sanofi Pasteur MSD

Serum Institute of India

Biokangtai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers; Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Tourists, Students, Workers, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Travelers Vaccines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Travelers Vaccines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Travelers Vaccines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Travelers Vaccines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Travelers Vaccines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Travelers Vaccines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Travelers Vaccines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald