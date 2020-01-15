Global Surfactant Market 2019 -2024

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid?s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.

Surfactant can be classified to anionic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, cationic surfactant, nonionic surfactant by their property. Anionic surfactant occupied 50.37% global market share in 2015; Nonionic surfactants occupied 40.08% market share. Amphoteric surfactants and cationic surfactants take 6.40% and 3.15% market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied near 50% market share in 2015 and textile occupied about 18%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

The worldwide market for Surfactant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Surfactant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

Dow

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surfactant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surfactant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surfactant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Surfactant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Surfactant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Surfactant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surfactant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

