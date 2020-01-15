Global Stevia Extract Market 2019 – 2024

Stevia rebaudiana (Bertoni) is a South American plant native to Paraguay that traditionally has been used to sweeten beverages and make tea. The word “stevia” refers to the entire plant and its components, only some of which are sweet. The sweet tasting components of the stevia plant are called steviol glycosides.

Steviol glycosides can be isolated and purified from the leaves of the stevia plant and are now added to some foods, beverages and tabletop sweeteners in the U.S. and elsewhere. Stevia is a delicious alternative to tablesugar. It is often said to be up to 300 times sweeter than sugar, making it measurable by the drop or pinch, vs Tablespoon or cup.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Stevia Extract market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Stevia Extract in 2017.

The worldwide market for Stevia Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Stevia Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stevia Extract product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stevia Extract, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stevia Extract in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stevia Extract competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stevia Extract breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stevia Extract market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stevia Extract sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

