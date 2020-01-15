Global Steel Utility Poles Market 2019 – 2024

Steel utility poles are the utility poles make from steel, and are a column or post used to support overhead power lines and various other public utilities. Utility poles are commonly used to carry two types of electric power lines: distribution lines and sub-transmission lines. Distribution lines carry power from local substations to customers. Transmission lines carry higher voltage power from regional substations to local substations.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the electric power distribution equipment industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The producers listed in the report account for about 67.78% of the revenue market.

China occupied 34.48% of the production value market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 14.80% and 13.76% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production value.

The worldwide market for Steel Utility Poles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Steel Utility Poles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valmont Industries

SDEE

KEC International

DAJI Towers

Europoles

Fengfan Power

Weifang Chang?an

Qingdao East Steel Tower

Pelco Products

Omega Factory

Hidada

Wuxiao Group

Weifang Changan Fittings Tower

Transrail Lighting (Gammon)

Lishu Steel Tower

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Below 40 ft, 40~70 ft, Above 70 ft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Distribution Lines, Transmission Lines

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Steel Utility Poles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Steel Utility Poles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Steel Utility Poles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Steel Utility Poles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Steel Utility Poles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Steel Utility Poles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Steel Utility Poles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

