Global Steel Round Bars Market 2019 – 2024

Steel round bars refer to long-solid steel bars with the circular cross-section. Diameter is one of specifications and expressed in millimeters (mm).

Steel round bars include hot-rolled, forged and cold-rolled steel bars.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of steel round bars are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. There are numerous enterprises in the market, and larger companies in in Europe steel round bars market include Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal. Central Europe is the largest producer and consumer, more than 28% on production and consumption share.

According to customer types, steel round bars is widely used in construction, production equipment, general application, etc. In 2015, steel round bars for production equipment occupied more than 36% of total amount. With Europe development of downstream industry supported by European laws and regulations, the demand for steel round bars is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Steel round bars industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Steel Round Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Steel Round Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Riva Group

Sidenor

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

Saarstahl

DEW-STAHL

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Ascometal

DAIDO

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

Georgsmarienh?tte

Caparo Merchant Bar

Acerinox

Sverdrup Steel

Acentasteel

MMK

Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

XING CHENG

Mangalam Alloys

Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, cover: Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars, Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars, Forged Steel Round Bars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Construction, Production Equipment, General Application, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Steel Round Bars product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Steel Round Bars, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Steel Round Bars in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Steel Round Bars competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Steel Round Bars breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Steel Round Bars market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Steel Round Bars sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

