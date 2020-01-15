Global Specialty Carbon Black Market 2019 -2024

Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption.

United States Cabot special carbon black plant in order to comply with environmental regulations revised, increasing the need for process control and equipment investment and operating costs and environmental management costs are also increasing, so the company decided from October 1, 2014, worldwide the special carbon black prices by 8%.Cabot’s price may spread to the world, with the increase in global environmental pressures, small factories operating costs would increase, would be positive for the large black giant.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing.

The worldwide market for Specialty Carbon Black is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Carbon Black in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Denka Company

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Tokai Carbon

China Synthetic Rubber

Imerys

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy

Omsk Carbon Group

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

Geotech International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastics

Printing Ink

Paint

Other Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Carbon Black product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Specialty Carbon Black, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Specialty Carbon Black in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Specialty Carbon Black competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Specialty Carbon Black breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Specialty Carbon Black market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Carbon Black sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Carbon Black Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lamp Black

1.2.2 Acetylene Black

1.2.3 Gas Black

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Plastics

1.3.2 Printing Ink

1.3.3 Paint

1.3.4 Other Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Orion Engineered Carbons

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Orion Engineered Carbons Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cabot Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cabot Corporation Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Birla Carbon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Birla Carbon Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Denka Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Denka Company Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Phillips Carbon Black

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Phillips Carbon Black Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Tokai Carbon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Tokai Carbon Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 China Synthetic Rubber

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 China Synthetic Rubber Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Imerys

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Imerys Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Beilum Carbon Chemical

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Beilum Carbon Chemical Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Omsk Carbon Group

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Omsk Carbon Group Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Geotech International

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Specialty Carbon Black Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Geotech International Specialty Carbon Black Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

