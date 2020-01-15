Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Market 2019 – 2024

Photovoltaic metallization pastes are screen printed onto the surface of solar cells in a pattern of grid lines which serve to collect electricity produced by the cell and transport it out. According to applications, solar cell metal paste can be classified into four categories: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste and others.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822418

Scope of the Report:

China is the dominate producer of solar cell metal paste, the production is 14840 MT in 2015, accounting for about 62.14% of the total amount. China also is the dominate consumer of solar cell metal paste, the sale volume is 12952 MT in 2015, with the consumption market share of 54.24%. China and Taiwan are expected to remain the regions with the leadership positions in the forecast period.

In terms of rear side Al paste, leading players in solar cell metal paste industry are Rutech, Giga Solar, LEED Electronic Ink, Hoyi Technology. Rutech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 16.33% in 2015. In terms of front side Ag paste and rear side Al paste, the top four companies are DuPont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar. DuPont is the leading manufacturer, with the sales market share of 6.88% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Solar Cell Metal Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solar Cell Metal Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Heraeus

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Monocrystal

Noritake

Namics

Dongjin Semichem

EXOJET Technology Corporation

AG PRO

TTMC

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Rutech

Hoyi Technology

Tehsun

LEED Electronic Ink

Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Cell Metal Paste product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Cell Metal Paste, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Cell Metal Paste in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solar Cell Metal Paste competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar Cell Metal Paste breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solar Cell Metal Paste market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Cell Metal Paste sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald