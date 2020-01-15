Global Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Market 2019 -2024

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is a kind of amino acid-based surfactant. It?s widely used in personal care. Generally it is classified as skin conditioning hair conditioning cleansing.

Scope of the Report:

Sodium n-cocoyl glycinate market mainly concentrates in Europe, Japan and China; the three areas take up of about 83.98% of the global market, while China shared is about 42.38% in 2016, followed by the Japan.

At present, sodium n-cocoyl glycinate is still a new product compared with traditional surfactants. Application areas are relatively small, while many alternatives and competitive goods, so the market has not been good enough. There has been a period of rapid development in the past few years, but in recent years, the global economy has been developing slowly, especially in Europe and the USA. Lead to the downstream industry is not good enough. Lead to slow development of this product.

The worldwide market for Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto

Clariant

Sino Lion

Miwon

Galaxy

Solvay

Tinci

DELTA

Bafeorii Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Solution

Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shower Gel

Facial Cleaner

Shampoo

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium N-Cocoyl Glycinate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

