Global Smart TV Market 2019 -2024

Smart TV is a natural development of the increasing convergence and expansion of multimedia delivery. Smart TVs allow users to customize their TV entertainment experience by using apps that are very similar to the apps people use on their mobile phones. Before shopping for a Smart TV, buyers should know what constitutes the classification of a Smart TV and what supplemental products they will need to operate it. Network connectivity and usage become an issue with Smart TVs, so buyers should learn how they can hook up their Smart TV before purchasing one. Having the added features of a Smart TV can impact what type of remote control an owner can use, so buyers can implement a number of tips to control their Smart TV. Additionally, Smart TVs can work with PCs and notebooks to expand their usability.

Scope of the Report:

The Smart TV industry concentration is relatively high in United States. United States giant market is dominated by four companies, i.e. Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG. These three manufacturers occupies above 85% of the whole market volume in 2015, and they has more types of products.

Falling prices of smart TVs, combined with the increasing popularity of set-top devices?such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and connected video game consoles?and ever-expanding streaming content options, will help drive audience growth.

The worldwide market for Smart TV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart TV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung Electronics

Vizio

Sony

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Hisense

TCL

Sharp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55inch

?60 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family

Public

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart TV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart TV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart TV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart TV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart TV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart TV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart TV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart TV Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 32 inch

1.2.2 40 inch

1.2.3 42 inch

1.2.4 55inch

1.2.5 ?60 inch

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Family

1.3.2 Public

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsung Electronics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsung Electronics Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Vizio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vizio Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sony

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sony Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 LG Electronics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LG Electronics Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Panasonic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Panasonic Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hisense

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hisense Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 TCL

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 TCL Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Sharp

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Smart TV Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Sharp Smart TV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

………………

