Global Single Crystal Diamond Market 2019 -2024

Single crystal diamond is one type of synthetic diamond which is also known as an artificial diamond, cultured diamond, or cultivated diamond. Single crystal diamond is also widely known as HPHT diamond or CVD diamond after the two common production methods (referring to the high-pressure high-temperature and chemical vapor deposition crystal formation methods, respectively). It is wide used in cutting tools, wheel dressing, specialty knives, burnishing tools, wear parts and other wide range of high technology application such as optical, electronic and certain mechanical applications.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption region due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are two major technologies to produce single crystal diamond, such as HPHT (high pressure, high temperature) and CVD (chemical vapour deposition). HPHT is the major technology which account for 90% in 2016. Single crystal diamond can be widely used in mechanical device, optical material, electron device, jewelry and others. Survey results showed that mechanical device is the major consumption of single crystal diamond, which accounts for 70% in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more single crystal diamond. So, single crystal diamond has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for single crystal diamond is graphite and pyrophyllite, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of single crystal diamond industry.

The worldwide market for Single Crystal Diamond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Single Crystal Diamond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

ZhongNan Diamond

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

CR GEMS Diamond

Element Six

Jinqu Chaoying Diamond

Sumitomo Electric

Microwave Enterprises

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

HPHT (high pressure, high temperature)

CVD (chemical vapour deposition)

Mechanical Device

Optical Material

Electron Device

Jewelry

Other

