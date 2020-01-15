Global Shark Fin Antenna Market 2019 – 2024

Fin Type Antennas are shaped like shark fins, in contrast to conventional black rod type antennas, they were developed with an emphasis on design as to synchronize with the car body. These antennas are not prone to theft as they are fully attached to the car body, unlike rod type antennas which could be dismantled. Also, since they are short, drivers need not worry about bumping their antennas in garages with low ceilings.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest production place, with a production market share nearly 30.6% in 2017. Following Europe, China is the second largest production place with the production market share of 23.4% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23 % in 2017.

The worldwide market for Shark Fin Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shark Fin Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Kathrein

Hirschmann

Suzhong

ASK Industries

Ace Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Combined Antenna, AM/FM Antenna

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Sedan, SUV, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Shark Fin Antenna product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shark Fin Antenna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shark Fin Antenna in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Shark Fin Antenna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shark Fin Antenna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Shark Fin Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shark Fin Antenna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

