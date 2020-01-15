Global Scandium Oxide Market 2019 -2024

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC?s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research.

Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4?2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Scandium Oxide industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Scandium Oxide industry, and the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

Scandium Oxide demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Scandium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Scandium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rusal

Stanford Materials

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources

Scandium International Mining

DNI Metals

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-Met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Scandium oxide 99.90%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.9995%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Scandium Oxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Scandium Oxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Scandium Oxide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Scandium Oxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Scandium Oxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Scandium Oxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Scandium Oxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

