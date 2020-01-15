Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market 2019 -2024

Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure in which a small catheter is inserted through a neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and maneuvered into the right side of the heart, in order to measure pressures at different spots in the heart.

Scope of the Report:

Market is concentrated. Edwards Lifesciences, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD are the leaders of the industry, they have a production market share of 88.14% in 2015, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed Global market channel of the industry.

USA is the largest manufacturer of Pulmonary Artery Catheter, with a production market share of 65.83% and a revenue market share of 65.47% in 2015.

The second place is Germany, following USA with the production market share of 14.57% and the revenue market share of 14.60% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Pulmonary Artery Catheter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Argon Medical

ICU Medical

Biosensors International

BD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Four-lumen Catheter

Five-lumen Catheter

Six-lumen Catheter

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ICUs

Non-ICUs

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pulmonary Artery Catheter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pulmonary Artery Catheter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pulmonary Artery Catheter in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pulmonary Artery Catheter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pulmonary Artery Catheter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pulmonary Artery Catheter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pulmonary Artery Catheter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

